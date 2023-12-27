Bonaire expands summer flight schedule from Miami with American Airlines

KRALENDIJK – This summer, Bonaire will welcome additional flights from Miami, thanks to an expanded flight schedule by American Airlines (AA), announced by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB).

Intended to boost tourism, the expansion includes three weekly flights to the island in June and July 2024, scheduled for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. This adds to the existing schedule of Wednesday and Saturday flights. This move follows the success of increased winter connectivity, with AA offering three flights per week until April 2024.

Miles Mercera, director of TCB, emphasized the significance of this collaboration with American Airlines in enhancing Bonaire’s accessibility. He stated that the additional flights during the summer months offer travelers more flexibility and opportunities to discover the unique beauty and experiences of Bonaire.