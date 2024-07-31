Economy
Bonaire gets new Lawyer’s office
31-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- As of August 1, 2024 Bonaire will have a new lawyers office, named after the two partners in the office, Thies Leijsen and Sophie van Lint. The new office will be established in the lighthouse at Harbour Village Marina.
“Our focus will be employment law and civil service law, but we can also assist in cases involving administrative law and the general law of obligations”, according to the partners in a press statement on Tuesday.
While established in Bonaire, the new laywer’s office will also serve clients on the other Dutch Caribbean Islands.
