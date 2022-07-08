Bonaire Government announces new gas price and immediately pulls it back again

KRALENDIJK – It’s almost a monthly ritual: The Public Entity Bonaire announces an increase in gas prices, only to quickly withdraw it once again.

This time a fairly dramatic increase in the price of gasoline prices is awaiting motorists on the island, namely 33 cents and as a result of which 1 liter of gasl would cost 1 dollar and 86 cents at the pump.

The increase would take effect on July 10. Now that the press release has been withdrawn, it is plausible that the increase will take effect a few days later.