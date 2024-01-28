Bonaire Government can’t define Service Level ambition as of yet

KRALENDIJK- The Government of Bonaire is currently unable to clearly indicate a level of ambition when it comes to providing services to residents.

Commissioners Anjelica Cicilia and Clark Abraham responded to questions from the press on Friday regarding the number of building permits approved by the local government per week, and the ambition for the weekly issuance of building permits.

Currently, the approval of a building permit takes between four and six months, which is perceived as lengthy by many on the island. Cicilia admitted that the government of Bonaire had fallen behind in recent years and is working to catch up. “At this moment, we cannot clearly indicate what a feasible processing speed is,” said Cicilia.

Commissioner Abraham sees the question in a broader perspective, encompassing all interactions of the government with the customer. “This Executive Council sees that in recent years, the investment in the necessary resources has lagged behind. Sometimes there is also a shortage of staff,” noted Abraham.

Cicilia and Abraham also pointed out the need for a better analysis when it comes to the type of applications. “Currently, the issuance for building an extension to a residential property takes as long as the application for the permit to build a large resort. This is not logical,” they mentioned. Less complex applications should be processed more quickly than more complex ones.

Patience

Abraham asks for patience from citizens regarding the ongoing improvements. “Our council is aware that improvement is needed. However, it is also a problem that has arisen and built up over several years. Therefore, I ask for patience to improve the service to citizens. When we can make concrete promises about it, we will certainly communicate that,” promised Abraham.