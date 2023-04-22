Bonaire Government Encourages Local Businesses to Obtain Blue Destination Certification

KRALENDIJK – As part of the Earth Day celebration, the Public Entity of Bonaire (PEB) is encouraging local businesses to obtain the Blue Destination certification, according to a press release.

“Obtaining the certification is about contributing to the global fight against climate change,” according to a press release from the PEB. The PEB also highlights that there is currently insufficient progress towards climate goals in terms of addressing global warming.

The Blue Destination certification is awarded to businesses that are committed to sustainability and corporate social responsibility on Bonaire. Currently, 13 businesses on the island have obtained the certification. “The certification system is designed to help local businesses operate in a more sustainable and socially responsible manner,” emphasizes the PEB.

Audit

To obtain the certification, businesses undergo an audit of their operations in terms of environment, nature, and society. This includes assessing water consumption, waste production, and CO2 emissions, among other factors. Businesses that obtain the certification demonstrate their efforts to reduce their environmental impact, such as reducing water consumption, waste production, and CO2 emissions.

Some of the businesses that have obtained the Blue Destination certification are dive centers that operate fully or partially on solar energy, which is also financially attractive. According to the PEB, obtaining the certification contributes to Bonaire’s efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable tourism.