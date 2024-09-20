Bonaire
Bonaire Government frustrated by damage to main street greenery
20-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) is concerned about the frequent damage to the greenery on Kaya Grandi, caused either by vandalism or parked cars.
“This creates an untidy street view and inconvenience for residents and visitors,” the OLB said in a press release.
The Public Entity also emphasizes that the plants are important for enhancing the street’s appearance and provide shade and fresh air, which is essential on a warm island like Bonaire. The OLB urges citizens to help care for the plants to prevent further damage.
