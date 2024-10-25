Healthcare Bonaire Government hopes for another successful vaccination day against flu and COVID Redactie 25-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The campaign targets those 60 years and older. Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk – The Public Health Department hopes that the second vaccination day for the COVID and flu shots at Jong Bonaire on October 26, 2024, will be as successful as the first.

On the initial day, held on Saturday, October 19, 350 people received both vaccines. These vaccinations are intended for individuals aged 60 and older.

For the first time this year, seniors and people with vulnerable health conditions can get the flu shot, the COVID shot, or both without needing an appointment. To receive the shots, participants must bring an ID card or passport. Those opting for the COVID shot must fill out a health declaration upon arrival, and afterward, they are observed for 15 minutes. Earlier this month, all 60-plus residents received a letter inviting them to get vaccinated, although it is not necessary to bring this letter when attending.

Visitors

The flu and COVID vaccines are also available to seniors who are wintering in Bonaire and cannot receive the shots in their home country.

