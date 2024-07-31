Infrastructure Bonaire Government provides information on infrastructure works Redactie 31-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

A view of works being carried out in front of Bonlab. Photo: OLB

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire has provided an overview through a press release of the island’s infrastructure works that are currently being carried out or will start soon.

The ongoing work related to the maintenance of the waterways will continue. This includes the waterways from the northern part of Kaminda Gurubu to Kaya International.

In addition, attention will be given to the maintenance of all dams that are dry and need servicing. This specifically involves the dams around Rincon and some dams from Kaminda Seru Largu to Kaminda di Lac.

Drainage

In the coming weeks, attention will be given to the repair and maintenance of stormwater drains. This primarily involves the maintenance and repair of existing stormwater drains along the coast, including those at Kaya Princes Marie, along Kaya Betico Croes, from Subway and Kaya Grandi, on Kaya International near Port Bonaire, on E.E.G Boulevard from Bachelors Beach towards point Vierkant, at Kaya Frater Odulfinus, at Kaya Antonia Neuman towards Gobernador Debrot, and Kaya Grandi towards Tului Park. Additionally, drainage work will be carried out at Kaya Gobernador Debrot near Habita and Kaya Sirena and Kaya America.

Roads

There are sections of Kaminda di Rincon that require extra maintenance. In the coming period, sections will be repaired by removing the foundation, installing new concrete curbs, including a hardened shoulder, and applying a new asphalt layer.

Large civil engineering works will also commence. This includes specific roads, including those in the Tanki Matrimonio neighborhood and several other neighborhoods.

The Public Entity Bonaire intends to regularly publish updates in the coming weeks and months regarding the work areas under the name ‘R&O in Action’.

Information

“We kindly ask everyone to take into account the work and any disruptions that may arise from it. For questions or reports about the works, you can contact civielewerken@bonairegov.com,” the Communication Department informs.

