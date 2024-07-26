Geen categorie Bonaire Human Rights Organization advocates for Bonaire in Azerbaijan Redactie 26-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Finies (right) iandBissessar(left) keep asking attention on international platforms | Photo BHRO

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) recently called attention to what they see as the illegal annexation of Bonaire. James Finies and Davika Bissessar represented BHRO at a conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 17 and 18, 2024, where discussions on colonialism and self-determination took place.

BHRO has joined the “International Liberation Front,” a coalition of 15 French territories dedicated to decolonization. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has pledged support for Bonaire’s cause.

During the conference, Finies highlighted what he sees as violations by the Dutch government and called for solidarity due to the humanitarian crisis in Bonaire, where the indigenous population now makes up only 32% of the total population since 2010.

Erasure

BHRO says it will continue to seek international support to prevent the cultural and demographic ‘erasure’ of Bonaire.

