Curacao Bonaire Human Rights Organization congratulates Curaçao with CariCom association Redactie 13-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Finies and Pisas recently met at a conference in the region. Photo: BHRO

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) has written a letter to the Prime Minister of Curaçao, Gilmer (Pik) Pisas, to congratulate the government of our sister island on joining as an associate member of the Caribbean Community (CariCom).

According to BHRO, this achievement marks a new chapter in Curaçao’s involvement in the region and underscores the island’s commitment to promoting stronger regional cooperation and integration. “We are confident that Curaçao’s membership will not only contribute to the development and prosperity of Curaçao but will also strengthen the bonds of unity and solidarity among the CARICOM member states,” writes BHRO in a letter signed by James Finies.

Bright future

According to BHRO, the collective efforts of the community will undoubtedly lead to a brighter future for all.