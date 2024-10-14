Bonaire Bonaire Human Rights Organization sees civic movements as crucial to defending the island’s interests Redactie 14-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

According to Finies and Bissessar, citizen movements are crucial to defend the island’s interests.

KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) emphasizes the importance of civil society and citizen movements in representing the marginalized population of Bonaire.

The statement comes from James Finies and Davika Bissessar on behalf of BHRO, in response to comments by commentators Arthur Sealy and Willem Cecilia, who suggested that only Bonaire’s Executive Council could represent the island abroad or in discussions regarding its constitutional structure.

“Throughout history, civic movements have challenged power structures and brought about significant changes,” say Finies and Bissessar. According to them, BHRO plays a crucial role in the fight for fair and inclusive representation of the people of Bonaire. They also believe that public trust in local politics has decreased, as seen by declining voter turnout.

The pair also point to the current situation where Bonaire’s identity, culture, and language are under threat due to the influence of the Dutch government, especially since the events of 10-10-10. “We therefore reiterate our call for respect for Bonaire’s right to self-determination,” conclude Finies and Bissessar.

