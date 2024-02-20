Bonaire Human Rights Organization successfully organizes Valentine’s Dinner

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) hosted a charity dinner on Valentine’s Day, with over 70 attendees. The evening aimed to raise funds for human rights issues on the island, particularly focusing on the right to self-determination.

The event, held at the Ocean View Residence terrace, featured a six-course dinner, live music, and inspiring speeches.

Gratitude

BHRO expresses gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and volunteers for their contributions to the event. “We see this as a great support for our work,” says Vicky Bissessar on behalf of BHRO.