Bonaire Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt Redactie 09-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Commissioner Nina den Heyer provides information about the situation at the Waste Belt. Photo: Island Council Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Island Council has expressed serious concerns over the recent fire at the Selibon waste belt due to potential health and environmental risks.

During an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, council members questioned Governor John Soliano about the impact of the smoke at the landfill and safety measures taken.

The Island Council is pushing for structural solutions, such as enhanced security with cameras and establishing a task force to prevent future incidents.

While many questions were answered during the meeting, council members remain concerned about health impacts and environmental damage, calling for concrete, lasting improvements.

