Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
09-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Island Council has expressed serious concerns over the recent fire at the Selibon waste belt due to potential health and environmental risks.
During an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, council members questioned Governor John Soliano about the impact of the smoke at the landfill and safety measures taken.
The Island Council is pushing for structural solutions, such as enhanced security with cameras and establishing a task force to prevent future incidents.
While many questions were answered during the meeting, council members remain concerned about health impacts and environmental damage, calling for concrete, lasting improvements.
15
Meer News
-
Bonaire
OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
-
St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
-
St. Eustatius
Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end
-
St. Eustatius
Statia government highlights world food day with educational outreach
-
Bonaire
Dutch Central Bank contributes half a million for slavery memorial site on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Extra vaccination days for Flu and COVID shots on November 9 and 16
Meer News
-
Bonaire
OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
-
St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
-
St. Eustatius
Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end
-
St. Eustatius
Statia government highlights world food day with educational outreach
-
Bonaire
Dutch Central Bank contributes half a million for slavery memorial site on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Extra vaccination days for Flu and COVID shots on November 9 and 16