News Bonaire Island Council on Official Visit to the Netherlands

Part of the delegation visiting The Netherlands. Photo: Island Registry.

KRALENDIJK – From December 4 to 13, 2024, the Bonaire Island Council is visiting the Netherlands. The trip focuses on knowledge sharing, networking, and strengthening collaborations with various institutions and partners within the Kingdom.

The visit began on Wednesday, December 4, with a visit from Bonaire’s inquiry committee, consisting of Rolanda Hellburg Makaai, Cyrill Vrolijk, Benito Dirksz, and the clerk, to the inquiry committee for the municipality of Almere. This visit provided valuable insights into the process and practical aspects of council inquiries.

On Thursday, December 5, the attending council members visited the municipality of Barendrecht. This visit aimed at exchanging knowledge and ideas, as well as expanding the clerk’s network.

Friday, December 6, was dedicated to a meeting with the inquiry committee in The Hague. Various insights into the functioning of council inquiries were shared during this meeting.

On Monday, December 9, the Island Council visited the Council of State. This visit provided an opportunity to discuss the role of the Council of State in democratic processes and topics related to Bonaire.

On the same day, the council members also met with Aruba’s Minister Plenipotentiary, Mr. J. Thijsen, at the Arubahuis. This meeting offered insights into the representation of Caribbean populations in the Netherlands and served as preparation for a possible representation of the BES islands’ population in the Netherlands.

In addition, there were meetings among the BES islands to plan the next BES summit.

Congress and Gala

The Island Council will also participate in a three-day congress in Nieuwspoort, focusing on topics such as livelihood security and democratic issues. Lastly, the delegation will attend a gala celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands, making it a good opportunity for networking.

