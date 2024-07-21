Politics Bonaire Island Council spent nearly half a million on travel expenses in six months Redactie 21-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The council members, together with colleagues from St. Eustatius and Saba, during their recent visit to Ameland in June 2024. Photo: Michiel Schrier

KRALENDIJK – The Island Council of the Public Body Bonaire (OLB) spent a total of $463,644 in the first six months of 2024, amounting to about $51,000 per council member.

This translates to over $8,000 per council member per month in travel and travel-related expenses. This information can be seen in an overview the Island Council sent to the media on Friday. The overview also details all expenses incurred by the representatives between June 2023 and July 2024.

Attending the Congress of the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) in June 2023 cost $93,868. For the congress and work visits in June 2024, the Island Council spent about $71,000 more, totaling $164,882.

The BES Summit in Sint Maarten in January 2024 cost Bonaire $65,993 in travel and accommodation expenses, $15,440 in per diem allowances, and $24,776 in venue rental and meeting costs.

For the political BES Summit in the Netherlands, the working conference where revisions were negotiated with the Netherlands, the Island Council had to spend an additional $125,388.

Minor Importance

The Island Council notes that these expenditures are actually of “minor importance” in light of strengthening bonds and cooperation.

