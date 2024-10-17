Bonaire Bonaire looks back on successful Regatta Redactie 17-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The international parade, like every year, brought about many onlookers. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire can look back on a successful completion of the Regatta 2024. The event, held from October 6–12, 2024, brought together over 120 competitors from across the Caribbean and beyond. Sailors of all ages competed in categories ranging from Optimist and Sunfish to Boto di Piskado, Kitesurfing, Wingfoil, and Windsurfing.

The Boto di Piskado (fishermen’s boats) race, a cherished tradition dating back to 1968, made a triumphant return this year, thanks to the support of Tourism Corporation Bonaire and sponsor Kooyman, who helped restore several boats. Giovanni Soliano, sailing the boat Arantsa, secured first place in this emotional race, honoring his late father and brother.

This year’s event also paid tribute to Mr. Henry Toré, a pivotal figure in transforming the Regatta into a cultural celebration in 1983. His legacy was honored during the festivities, which included nightly entertainment at Regatta Village, featuring performances from local and international artists, food stalls, and cultural activities.

The Regatta concluded with a variety of races and standout performances. In the Optimist A class, Giraldo Timmers of Curaçao claimed victory, while Bonaire’s Sipke Stapert dominated the Sunfish class. Other winners included Leon van Bergen and Astrid van Schaik in Kitesurfing and Rick van der Leer and Monique Meijer in Wingfoil.

Community events

Beyond the races, the week was filled with community events like the Bonaire by Night celebration, parades, and a Regatta boat party. The event was made possible by sponsors such as Guardian Group, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and Kooyman, ensuring the continued success of this beloved tradition.

0