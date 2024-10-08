Bonaire Bonaire Modeling Agency aims to be a platform for young Talent in the fashion world Redactie 08-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: BMA

KRALENDIJK – Last Saturday, under the leadership of directors Julina Felida and Catalina Mercelina-Bonilla, Bonaire Modeling Agency was officially launched at the Terramar Museum.

The organization aims to provide a platform for young people on the island to develop in various aspects of the fashion world, such as training, design, styling, and modeling. During the first show, local artists like Marjolein Finies collaborated to help strengthen the creative identity of the youth.

Successful

The evening, featuring performances by local talents such as Luis Moka and JLucas El Tigre, was deemed successful by the organizers.

