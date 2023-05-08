Bonaire must do better job in telling The Hague what it wants and needs

KRALENDIJK- The M21 faction on Bonaire is calling for increased participation in decision-making processes which affect the island and impacts the population.

“Although Bonaire became an integral part of the Netherlands in 2010, the Island Council according to M21 has been excluded too often from decisions made by the Dutch government”, writes Daisy Coffee on behalf of the M21 faction.

The M21 faction believes that the Island Council, as the highest organ of the island’s government, must be consulted on decisions that impact the daily lives of the population.

Bureau

M21 says to believe that the creation of a Bureau for Constitutional Affairs and State Affairs, as well as a portfolio for Constitutional Affairs and State Affairs within the current government structure, will be instrumental in the necessary coordination.