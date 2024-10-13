Bonaire Bonaire Nature Park Manager STINAPA continues search for crocodile Redactie 13-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

An employee of STINAPA searches the surface of the water in the Lac Bay with binoculars. Photo: STINAPA

KRALENDIJK – Nature organization STINAPA announced on Saturday that it will continue its search for a reptile, potentially a crocodile, sighted near Lac Bay/Sorobon Beach.

To protect residents and visitors, the bay remains closed until further notice, and entering the water is prohibited. The safety of everyone according to STINAPA is the top priority at the moment.

STINAPA also says that it has deployed advanced technology, including trap cameras and drones, to locate the reptile more quickly, but so far without success.

Discussions

In addition to coordinating with the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), STINAPA is in discussions with local business owners about a safe reopening of the currently closed areas. For now, residents and visitors are strongly urged to avoid the closed zones.

