Bonaire Nature Park Manager STINAPA continues search for crocodile
KRALENDIJK – Nature organization STINAPA announced on Saturday that it will continue its search for a reptile, potentially a crocodile, sighted near Lac Bay/Sorobon Beach.
To protect residents and visitors, the bay remains closed until further notice, and entering the water is prohibited. The safety of everyone according to STINAPA is the top priority at the moment.
STINAPA also says that it has deployed advanced technology, including trap cameras and drones, to locate the reptile more quickly, but so far without success.
Discussions
In addition to coordinating with the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), STINAPA is in discussions with local business owners about a safe reopening of the currently closed areas. For now, residents and visitors are strongly urged to avoid the closed zones.
