Bonaire nominated for Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards













8 Shares

Photo: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Bonaire

Kralendijk – Condé Nast Traveler, the leading U.S. travel magazine, has announced the nominees for its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Bonaire on the ballot in the “Islands” and “Countries” categories. Additionally, the city of Kralendijk and many of the island’s accommodations were recognized in the “Cities” and “Hotels & Resorts” categories. These annual awards are the longest running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The winners of the Readers’ Choice Awards, selected entirely by readers’ votes, represent the best of the best and offer trip[1]planning inspiration for all the adventures travelers can’t wait to have next.

“From our hotels to the destination itself, we are thrilled to see a strong showing of Bonaire on this year’s ballot,” said Mrs. Derchlien Vrolijk, Marketing Manager of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “This is a great opportunity for the community to support the local travel and hospitality industry when they need it most, and we encourage everyone to register and vote. Recognition from these prestigious awards will help boost Bonaire’s visibility and serve as a testament to our commitment to providing a unique Caribbean experience to travelers.”







To vote, visit www.cntraveler.com/rca/vote and select the Bonaire nominees from the categories as listed below.

Category: Country

Bonaire

Category: Islands

Bonaire

Category: Cities

Kralendijk

Category: Hotels and Resorts

– Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

– Captain Don’s Habitat

– Plaza Resort Bonaire

– Piet Boon

– Harbour Village Beach Club

Each registered email address is eligible to vote one time and the deadline to vote is May 31, 2021.

The results will be announced on www.cntraveler.com in October and published in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue in November.

Also read