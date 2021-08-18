Bonaire now at 26 Active Covid cases













Kralendijk- While not yet dramatic, the total number of Covid-19 cases on Bonaire continues to inch up. On Wednesday there are once again 6 new cases.

As two people recovered, there is a total of 26 cases at present, the highest number in weeks. 6 out of 59 tests turned out positive .

There is one person hospitalized because of Covid-19.

In the meantine, Goverment keeps calling on especially people with underlying medical issues to get vaccinated. While not avoiding infection all together, vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine, among others, in general avoids the more serious symptoms and especially hospitalization and Covid-related deaths.