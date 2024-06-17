Bonaire Bonaire observers participate in monitoring Mexican elections Redactie 17-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The three observers consider the experience important and interesting. Photo: BHRO

KRALENDIJK – A trio of observers from Bonaire was part of an international team from 35 countries that monitored the general elections in Mexico on June 2, 2024. The observers included James Finies, Davika Bissessar, and Kaile Finies, who assisted on invitation by the COPPAL.

The historic elections, which saw Claudia Sheinbaum become the country’s first female president, provided the Bonaire delegation with an opportunity to showcase their work and efforts for Bonaire on an international stage.

Fair and secure elections

While acknowledging that there is still much work to be done to ensure fair and secure voting conditions in Mexico, the observers emphasized the importance of genuine democracy and human rights, underscoring the need for governance to be representative of the population’s aspirations.

Note (editor)

COPPPAL stands for “Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean” (Conferencia Permanente de Partidos Políticos de América Latina y el Caribe). It is an organization that promotes cooperation and dialogue among political parties in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.