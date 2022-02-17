Bonaire only wants to issue a permit for the construction of high-quality hotels













The more restrictive policy will, according to Bonaire Government, automatically lead to a higher quality tourism on the island. Photo: ABC online media.

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) in the near future only wants to issue permits for new hotels, if it concerns a four- or five-star hotel. Together with tourism stakeholders Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), work is therefore underway on the introduction of a classification system for hotels.

Criteria for different types of accommodation will be established in the system. These criteria are translated into guidelines when granting building permits and in the revision of the Spatial Development Plan Bonaire.

High-quality

In the new tourism vision, as described in the Tourism Recovery Plan and the Strategic Tourism Masterplan, Bonaire wants to move towards high-quality tourism with a higher average tourist spending level.

“By having a good classification system as basis, the criteria of which have been translated into the guidelines for building permits and the revision of the Spatial Development Plan, we hope to take a first important step in the professionalization of the tourist (construction) policy and the housing market for residents,” said Hennyson Thielman, Deputy of Economic Affairs and Tourism.