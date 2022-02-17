- 36Shares
KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) in the near future only wants to issue permits for new hotels, if it concerns a four- or five-star hotel. Together with tourism stakeholders Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), work is therefore underway on the introduction of a classification system for hotels.
Criteria for different types of accommodation will be established in the system. These criteria are translated into guidelines when granting building permits and in the revision of the Spatial Development Plan Bonaire.
High-quality
In the new tourism vision, as described in the Tourism Recovery Plan and the Strategic Tourism Masterplan, Bonaire wants to move towards high-quality tourism with a higher average tourist spending level.
“By having a good classification system as basis, the criteria of which have been translated into the guidelines for building permits and the revision of the Spatial Development Plan, we hope to take a first important step in the professionalization of the tourist (construction) policy and the housing market for residents,” said Hennyson Thielman, Deputy of Economic Affairs and Tourism.
Also read:
- According to IMF Antigua and Barbuda’s economy is on a steady path of recovery
- International Mother Language Day Celebration
- Coffie optimistic after Van Huffelen visit
- Turbulent days for police
- Saba youth conducts soil analysis at horticulture farm
- Bonaire only wants to issue a permit for the construction of high-quality hotels
- Fines handed out on St. Eustatius for Traffic Violations
- Vacancies Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland
- State Secretary van Huffelen meets Unkobon
- Executive Council Bonaire wants new administrative agreement
- Kids Magazine about nature launched
- Corona vaccine for children on medical grounds now possible
- Statia Opens Prevention Clinic
- 2021 Income Tax declaration online
- Cruise ships adhere well to Bonaire’s corona conditions