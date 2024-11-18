Bonaire Bonaire Participates in International Fisheries Conference Guadeloupe Redactie 18-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives of Piskabon, STINAPA, FKUP and Diergaarde Blijdorp zoo at the conference. Photo: WWF.nl

GUADELOUPE – Representatives from Bonaire recently attended the 77th Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute (GCFI) conference. Participants included organizations such as STINAPA and Piskabon.

Under the theme “Marine Ecosystems Under Pressure,” sessions and workshops explored topics like sustainability, fisheries, and marine management. Highlights included a session on whale migration routes, supported by WWF-NL, and a presentation on reef fish farming by Piskabon and RoffaReefs, which combined traditional fishing knowledge with scientific methods.

Documentary

During the CINEFISH film festival, a shortened version of the documentary Piskadó pa semper was screened, showcasing the challenges and dedication of Bonairean fishers. The conference underscored the importance of regional collaboration for healthy oceans and sustainable fisheries.

