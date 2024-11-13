Economy Bonaire participates with 12 partners in DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas Redactie 13-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Spotted Eagle Ray - photo Inge Poorthuis

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has announced Bonaire’s participation in the DEMA Show 2024, scheduled from November 19 to 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.

Together with local partners, TCB will represent Bonaire at this year’s event. The Bonaire Pavilion will feature a total of 12 partners, including: Bonaire East Coast Diving, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Chogogo Beach & Dive Resort, Corallium Hotel & Villas Bonaire, Delfins Beach Resort, Dive Friends Bonaire, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock Bonaire, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and VIP Diving.

The Bonaire Pavilion offers consumers an opportunity to connect with island partners and learn about Bonaire’s unique diving locations, known for their pristine underwater landscapes.

This year, Bonaire has also partnered with ScubaRadio to provide DEMA Show visitors with the chance to win prizes, including diving adventures and week-long stays, courtesy of the participating partners.

Orlando

TCB will also send an invitation to partners this week to participate in the DEMA Show 2025, which will take place in Orlando, Florida.

