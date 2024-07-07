Healthcare Bonaire Pharmacy is working on introducing new methods for medicine dispensing Redactie 07-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal is working on a number of innovations at the pharmacy, which should improve the customer experience. The foundation said this last week during a press conference about the state of affairs with the distribution of medicines.

One of these innovations is that clients receive a text or email message when their medication is ready.In the pharmacy, the client can enter the option “Collect medication” (letter: C) at the self-service kiosk. This way, the client will receive his or her medication more quickly. The system has now been in use for several months and according to Mariadal this provides a lot of convenience for the customer.

Repeat service

More than 600 patients have also been admitted to the so-called repeat service (HHS).

Clients who use medication for a long time can register for this at the pharmacy. The client no longer has to request repeat prescriptions. The pharmacy calculates when the client’s medicines are running low, orders new medicines and requests repeat prescriptions from the GP.

The pharmacy recently organized a meeting for general practices to explain the repeat service to general practitioners.