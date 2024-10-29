Bonaire Bonaire Police begin clearance of impounded vehicles Redactie 29-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, November 28, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force of Bonaire will conduct a clean-up of the vehicle storage area at the police station. Several confiscated vehicles may be destroyed, especially if the owner is unknown.

The police are calling on owners of impounded vehicles to come forward. Do you think your vehicle might be among them? Please contact the police at ketenbeslag@politiecn.com. Bring proof of purchase and make sure you have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Vehicles that have not been collected by Wednesday, November 20, will be destroyed on November 28. This also applies to vehicles marked for destruction by court order or those that must be permanently removed from the road.

