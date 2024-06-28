Bonaire
Bonaire Police gear up in sporty style for the warm season
28-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – This summer, you’ll see the police officers of Bonaire with a fresh new look. From July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, they will be swapping their familiar black polo shirts with yellow stripes for dark blue sports shirts paired with safety vests.
The sports shirts, made from breathable material, are usually worn during physical activities. This change is designed to ensure officers remain comfortable and safe while performing their duties during the hottest months of the year.
Starting January 1, 2025, the familiar polo shirts will be back.
14
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Police gear up in sporty style for the warm season
-
Advertisement
Adjusted opening hours IND CN
-
Consumer Affairs
Electricity rates to drop slightly in Saba and Statia from July 1, 2024
-
News
ONLINE revenue tax return (opbrengstbelasting)
-
History
“Telling our stories” to address reburial of ancestral remains on St. Eustatius
-
St. Eustatius
Residents of St. Eustatius to receive health care cards starting July 8
-
Economy
Large-scale plastic recycling to start shortly on Bonaire
-
Airlift
Caribbean Development Bank clarifies role in sale of aircraft defunct Liat
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Police gear up in sporty style for the warm season
-
Advertisement
Adjusted opening hours IND CN
-
Consumer Affairs
Electricity rates to drop slightly in Saba and Statia from July 1, 2024
-
News
ONLINE revenue tax return (opbrengstbelasting)
-
History
“Telling our stories” to address reburial of ancestral remains on St. Eustatius
-
St. Eustatius
Residents of St. Eustatius to receive health care cards starting July 8
-
Economy
Large-scale plastic recycling to start shortly on Bonaire
-
Airlift
Caribbean Development Bank clarifies role in sale of aircraft defunct Liat