Bonaire Bonaire Police gear up in sporty style for the warm season Redactie 28-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – This summer, you’ll see the police officers of Bonaire with a fresh new look. From July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, they will be swapping their familiar black polo shirts with yellow stripes for dark blue sports shirts paired with safety vests.

The sports shirts, made from breathable material, are usually worn during physical activities. This change is designed to ensure officers remain comfortable and safe while performing their duties during the hottest months of the year.

Starting January 1, 2025, the familiar polo shirts will be back.