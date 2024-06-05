Bonaire positive about participation in Small Island Developing States Conference
KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia, environmental policy advisor Johanna Garming, and student Noah Hassan represented Bonaire at the fourth international Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) conference recently held in Antigua & Barbuda.
This UN conference, held once every 10 years, focused on climate adaptation and addressed issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, ocean conservation, and disaster risk reduction.
Bonaire emphasized efforts in reusing sargassum and expanding mangrove areas for coastal protection and CO2 absorption. Practical steps such as revitalizing saliñas and adding vegetation were discussed to enhance flood resilience.
Youth Participation
Student Noah Hassan represented Bonaire’s youth, highlighting the importance of youth participation in environmental matters.
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Dutch Government hires US Consultancy for Subsea Cables Study
-
Saba
SATEL installs fiber optics cable in parts of Windwardside
-
Government
Bonaire positive about participation in Small Island Developing States Conference
-
Police and justice
House search and arrest related to drug trafficking in Bonaire
-
Consumer Affairs
Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó warns about Chinese power strips
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
News
MPB advocates for more imports from Venezuela to combat high food prices
-
Politics
Van Huffelen List Pusher for D66 in European Elections
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Dutch Government hires US Consultancy for Subsea Cables Study
-
Saba
SATEL installs fiber optics cable in parts of Windwardside
-
Government
Bonaire positive about participation in Small Island Developing States Conference
-
Police and justice
House search and arrest related to drug trafficking in Bonaire
-
Consumer Affairs
Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó warns about Chinese power strips
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
News
MPB advocates for more imports from Venezuela to combat high food prices
-
Politics
Van Huffelen List Pusher for D66 in European Elections