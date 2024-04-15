Events
Bonaire practices headscarf wrapping in preparation for Dia di Rincon
15-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Bonaire is busy practicing tying the traditional headscarves in preparation for Dia di Rincon, where various groups in folkloric clothing will make their appearance.
Carol Ann Soliano’s booth at the open day of LVV on Sunday, explained the techniques behind tying the headscarves to several interested individuals, a long line quickly formed.
Nevertheless, Soliano patiently took the time to tie the headscarf for Commisioner Anjelica Cicilia before moving on to the next in line.
