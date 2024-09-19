Bonaire Bonaire promotes new JetBlue flights with New York Marketing Roadshow Redactie 19-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A group photo of the Bonaire Delegation. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in partnership with private sector entities, recently participated in a week-long marketing roadshow in New York to promote the new year-round JetBlue flights from JFK to Bonaire, starting November 5th.

From September 9-13, TCB and various Bonaire resorts and tour operators engaged with New York media, influencers, and leisure wholesalers through interactive events, including a meet-and-greet and networking sessions, where attendees learned about Bonaire’s culture and tourism offerings.

The delegation also met with JetBlue and marketing agency Arena Destination Marketing to discuss future marketing efforts and MICE opportunities, with the aim of attracting more visitors from the Tri-State area.

