Bonaire realizes average room price of 231 dollars in the first quarter

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire managed to realize an average room rate of USD 231 between January and March of this year.

This is evident from a presentation given last week by the Bonaire Hotel & Tourism Association (BONHATA). With that, 2022 did a lot better than 2021, when an average room rate of 170 dollars was registered in the first three months of the year.

The occupation also increased enormously. While an average occupancy of 27% was achieved in the first three months of 2021, this had increased to 82% in the first quarter of 2022.

In 2021 there was still a lot of uncertainty about the travel restrictions that Bonaire imposed on visitors. For example, direct flights from the United States were not yet allowed. The year 2022 has immediately started very strongly. This was based on very strong figures in the last quarter of 2021.

Low season

It remains to be seen which figures will be realized in the low season, which traditionally starts in mid-April. Both BONHATA and the TCB indicate that the trends when it comes to booking hotel rooms look favourable so far.

In the low season, a much lower room rate is usually realized than in the high season.