Tourism Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in February Redactie 2024-03-07 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – In February 2024, Bonaire received a record number of 17,218 overnight visitors.

In February 2023, the total number of visitors was 16,136, and in February 2019, it was 13,700. This represents an increase of approximately 6.7% from 2023 to 2024 and a substantial growth of about 25% from 2019 to 2024.

Dutch visitors remained the largest group, accounting for 44% of the total, followed by Americans with 28.5%. Curaçao, Canada, Germany, and Aruba also made significant contributions to Bonaire’s tourism sector. In 2024, Bonaire saw a remarkable increase of 22% in American visitors compared to the previous year and a substantial increase of 81% in Canadian visitors.

Despite the overall positive trends, there was a slight decrease in the number of Dutch visitors from 7,923 in 2023 to 7,696 in 2024, representing a decrease of approximately 2.86%. According to TCB, this decline is due to a reduction in the number of available flights and seats on the Amsterdam-Bonaire route as a result of changes in the aircraft used by our Dutch airline partners and the number of planned routes operated.

Elder

Demographically, American visitors mainly came from New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, and other major states. The age groups with the highest representation were those aged 55 to 64 (26.2%) and those aged 65 and older (24%), indicating a strong interest from older travelers.

Dutch visitors primarily came from North Holland, South Holland, and North Brabant, with dominant age groups of 55 to 64 years (22%) and 45 to 54 years (19%).

Additionally, in January 2024, Bonaire welcomed 54,446 cruise visitors and 24 cruise ships.