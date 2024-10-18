Bonaire Bonaire receives nearly four million dollars for housing improvement Melanie Zandwijk 18-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The focus of the improvements will be on traditional ‘barios’ and on vulnerable groups. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of Bonaire has secured funding from the Housing Fund after submitting a proposal.

The funds, amounting to over USD 3.9 million, will be used to restructure private homes with a focus on improving liveability and safety in the neighborhoods of Rincon, Nort’i Saliña, and Antriol.

The “Private Housing Improvement” project will focus on restoring and adapting homes, particularly for vulnerable groups, as well as enhancing the surrounding public spaces. According to the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB), when combined with the USD 2.1 million from the Heritage Deal, the fund provides a solid foundation for necessary improvements in the three neighborhoods.

