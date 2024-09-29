Bonaire Bonaire reflects on National Tap Water Day Redactie 29-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

During the event children were presented with a durable water bottle. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Last week, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) acknowledged National Tap Water Day, a celebration also observed in the European part of the Netherlands.

The day, held annually in September, aims to encourage children in primary education and after-school care to drink more tap water.

“We have high-quality water on Bonaire, where you can simply turn on the tap and drink directly. There’s no need to import water in plastic bottles. The government wants to encourage people to drink tap water for that reason alone,” says Deputy Nina den Heyer.

Water Point

Nicolette Verduin, head of Public Health, during the event pointed out once more that water is essential for the human body. “Since the human body is largely made up of water, it’s crucial for proper functioning. In Rincon, there is already a water point where students can tap water for free. Soon, more schools on Bonaire will have such a system,” said Verduin.

4