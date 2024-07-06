Events Bonaire Regatta 2024 to take place from October 6 to 12 Redactie 06-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) will host the Regatta Bonaire 2024 from October 6th-12th.

The event will this year be sponsored by parnters like Guardian Group and Curoil. Diego Fränkel, CEO of Guardian Group, expressed pride in supporting the event as part of their 120th anniversary.

TCB CEO Miles Mercera highlighted the event’s history and new additions like the Caribbean Rampage.

The Regatta Village along Malekon Boulevard will feature diverse areas for kids, food, entertainment, and crafts. Performances by local and international musicians will occur on three stages. Registration for partners opens July 10th.