Bonaire Regatta promises week full of Events

KRALENDIJK – The group organizing the traditional Regatta festivities announced that this 56th edition of the Regatta will last for 7 days, featuring a series of events and celebrations. The sailing events take place from October 6 to October 14, 2023, followed by the Festival from October 11 to October 14, 2023.

During a press conference on Thursday, the organizers, along with various representatives from the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), emphasized the importance of this sports and cultural event for the island of Bonaire.

In addition to the sea sailing race, this year’s Regatta will also include activities such as softball, a Motorcycle Tour, a Bowling Tournament, and a volleyball competition. The event is expected to attract many people from outside Bonaire.

Sponsors

Liesje Saragosa of the Aquaspeed Bonaire Foundation expressed gratitude for the contributions of various sponsors to the event.