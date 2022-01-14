Bonaire relaxes COVID testing regime for travelers













KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire will be less strict for travelers visiting the island from 16 January onwards.

From Sunday 16 January 2022, travelers no longer have to take a self-test on arrival, and they do not have to undergo a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival. The strict travel conditions were introduced a few weeks later to delay the arrival of the Omicron variant to the island. Now that 90% of the infections on the island are caused by this variant, there is no longer any reason for these extra travel conditions.

High risk

All countries are considered high-risk countries from Sunday 16 January 2022. All travelers from high-risk countries must complete the health declaration within 24-12 hours before departure. Fully vaccinated travelers from high-risk countries must have a PCR test 48 hours before departure or an antigen test 24 hours before departure. Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated travelers must have a PCR test 48 hours before departure. Travelers who have recently recovered from corona and are not yet able to submit a negative test result must also provide proof of recovery.

The adjusted travel conditions are part of new rules for travelers to Bonaire.