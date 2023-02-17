Bonaire residents should receive voting passes in the mail coming weeks

KRALENDIJK – In the coming weeks, voting passes will be sent to eligible voters residing in Kralendijk. If the pass is not received by mail during the week of March 1, voters can pick it up from the Civil Affairs Department starting March 6. Often, missing voting passes are due to the lack of a mailbox or people who have moved and have not yet updated their address with Civil Affairs.

As the voting passes are issued in Dutch, residents can check the translations for clarification on the website https://www.bonairestemt.nl/stempas/.

If you are also eligible to vote in the college election, you will receive two voting passes at home. One pass is for the island council election and the other is for the college election. To vote in both elections, take both voting passes with you to the polling station.

Residents can pick up their voting pass from the Civil Affairs Department at Kaya Neerlandia 40 during regular opening hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting March 6. If the voting pass is not received due to an outdated or incorrect address, residents are also requested to correct their address information.

