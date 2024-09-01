Bonaire Bonaire retirees hold joint breakfast at Captain Don’s Habitat Redactie 01-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

UPKH president Evelyn Cicilia providing an overview of activitities planned for the remainder of the year. Photo: Awor.nu

KRALENDIJK—On Saturday morning, over 100 retirees from the Union di Penshonado Karibe Hulandes (UPKH) gathered at Captain Don’s for a joint breakfast.

This event marked the first social activity since the group separated from the Union di Penshonado Antia Hulandes (UPAH) in Curaçao. Harald Linkels, chairman of the Pension Fund for the Caribbean Netherlands (PCN), provided an update on the fund’s financial health. Given the high coverage ratio of 130%, Linkels expressed optimism that pensions could be indexed again by January 1, 2025, following similar adjustments in September 2023 and January 2024.

Activities

UPKH chairwoman Evelyn Cicilia also shared plans for future activities, including a new approach to celebrating the Day of the Retirees. Participants expressed great satisfaction with the gathering and hope for more such activities in the future.

14