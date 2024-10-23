Nature Bonaire, Saba, and Statia’s Hidden Nursery: Blue Defenders Uncover Marine Mammal Migration Redactie 23-10-2024 - 4 minuten leestijd

Photo - Casper Douma Blue Defenders

KRALENDIJK – Under the vast Caribbean sky, Casper Douma and Cora Knopper, representing the Blue Defenders NGO, are on a mission to uncover one of the mysteries of the sea around Bonaire, Saba and Statia. In their latest expedition, aimed at studying the behavior of dolphins and whales, they have already made some impressive discoveries.

Casper Douma, a passionate nature photographer, explains, “It was incredible to see how active the sea above Bonaire is. During our last expedition, we spotted sperm whales and dolphins with calves, which suggests that this area may function as a nursery.” Cora Knopper adds, “Our goal is to use this data to improve protection measures for the Yarari Marine Mammal Sanctuary. This area should be a safe haven for marine mammals.” Douma and Knopper are two expedition members and founders of the Blue Defenders NGO. Through this organization, they seek to gain more insight into the seas around Bonaire.

What is the Yarari Marine Mammal Sanctuary?

The Yarari Marine Mammal Sanctuary encompasses the marine area above Bonaire, located in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Part of it also lies within the waters around the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius. The Yarari reserve was established to ensure the protection of marine mammals, such as dolphins, whales, and sea turtles. It is an important component of broader marine conservation initiatives in the Caribbean, aimed at preserving biodiversity in the region and protecting it from threats like overfishing, pollution, and shipping traffic. The name “Yarari” comes from an Arawak word meaning “a fine place,” symbolizing the sanctuary’s goal to provide a safe, protected area for marine species.

Latest Expedition

During their five-day expedition, Douma, Knopper, and a group of volunteers and researchers used advanced technologies, such as hydrophones, to map the communication of dolphins and whales. Knopper explains, “And we succeeded. We made audio recordings of a group of seven sperm whales. The hydrophones can detect the unique clicking sounds, also known as CODAs, of a whale. With these sounds, we can, over the long term, learn more about the group. We hope the data will contribute to understanding migration patterns, which could lead to better protection for these animals.”

The expedition members conducted research around all sides of Bonaire. For them, the northern Yarari sanctuary remains the most interesting. “Sperm whales, for example, need a depth of 800 meters. At this depth, they can hunt large squids. In the Yarari sanctuary, there are deep areas where these cetaceans can reside,” says Douma.

More Protection is Needed

Marine mammals are under pressure due to pollution, noise pollution, and climate change.

With insights into the numbers, species, and movements of megafauna within the Yarari area and the broader Caribbean, the foundation can collaborate with other research organizations and governments to tighten protection measures. “With the insights we gain from migration patterns, we can eventually identify which parts of the Yarari area need better protection from shipping. For example, a ‘blue corridor’ could be established where cargo ships can pass,” says Knopper.

Blue Defenders NGO

The mission of Blue Defenders NGO has received financial support this year from the World Wildlife Fund and the Animal Welfare Foundation. Stinapa is also involved in the project. Bonaire Yacht Charters provided a boat. “This ensured that we had the right materials for this year and could carry out the first two expeditions. Next year, we will have to seek funding again. We are grateful for the support we receive. It helps us continue this important research,” says Douma.

In their quest for more knowledge about Bonaire’s marine environment, Douma and Knopper are also calling for help from the local population. “We are asking people to report sightings of whales, dolphins, manta rays, and even sharks via our website. We would also like to learn more about the shark population,” says Knopper. “This information could provide valuable insights that help us protect these animals.”

