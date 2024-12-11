Bonaire Sees Nearly 20% More Tourists in November 2024
KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) reports that the island welcomed 16,626 stay-over visitors in November 2024, a 19.5% increase compared to November 2023 (13,910 visitors).
The Netherlands remained the largest market, accounting for 7,708 visitors (46.4% of the total), an increase of 9.1% compared to the previous year. The United States followed with 4,361 visitors (26.2%), a remarkable 60% increase, partly driven by new flight connections such as those from JetBlue.
Curaçao accounted for 12.2% of the visitors (2,034), while Germany and Canada each contributed 2.4%. Additional growth was also attributed to tourists from Belgium, Aruba, Colombia, Brazil, and Switzerland.
Airlift
According to TCB, the growth highlights the importance of improved air connectivity and Bonaire’s appeal as a tourist destination.
