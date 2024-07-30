Bonaire Bonaire shines on new series of stamps Redactie 30-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Post.nl presents a new stamp series featuring the colorful flora of the island. Over 500 plant species, which are particularly striking during the rainy season, have been captured by amateur photographers. This series follows previous releases on Bonaire’s birds, butterflies, and marine animals. The stamps and a first-day cover, designed by the Dutch Association of Stamp Dealers, will be available from August 12.

The melon cactus, with its impressive 10-meter-long roots, symbolizes Bonaire. The Kadushi cactus, which blooms at night and can grow up to 10 meters tall, is also depicted. Additionally, the asymmetrical Dividivi tree, which grows almost horizontally due to the constant wind, is featured on one of the stamps. The remaining stamps showcase the mangrove forest and various blooming native plants.The flora of Bonaire is threatened by thousands of wild goats and donkeys that eat the plants, disrupting biodiversity and natural balance. Managing these animals is crucial for the preservation of the unique flora.

Broader Effort

Bonaire’s nature is part of a broader effort to preserve nature in the Netherlands. The ‘Experience Nature’ series highlights this with ten stamps featuring the flora and fauna of Bonaire.

