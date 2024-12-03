Economy Bonaire Showcases Itself at Corendon Open Days Redactie 03-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Bonaire’s Marjolein Oleana, together with Gunay Uslu. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – With the recent launch of Corendon flights to and from Bonaire, the island presented itself during the Corendon Open Days, a three-day event in the Netherlands.

The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), represented by Marjolein Oleana, delivered inspiring presentations highlighting Bonaire’s unique qualities and diversity, aimed at travel agents and consumers.

The event attracted a diverse audience: around 100 Dutch travel agents, 100 Belgian travel agents, and 700 potential travelers on the consumer day. Discussions with Belgian travel agents emphasized the need for targeted promotional campaigns to raise Bonaire’s profile in Belgium.

Highlights

Highlights of the Open Days included a welcome speech by Corendon CEO Gunay Uslu and the symbolic presentation of Bonaire’s unique water bottle to him. Corendon also announced plans to open a local office on Bonaire. Participants enjoyed authentic Bonaire cocktails, sponsored by Cadushy Distillery.

With this promotional campaign, Bonaire takes a significant step in increasing its visibility in the Dutch and Belgian markets.

