Bonaire Sports federation worried about impact Visitor Entry Tax on sports events

KRALENDIJK- The Bonerian Sports Federation (BSF) is very concerned about the new tourist tax when it comes to tournaments on the island. That writes the president of the Federation, Eric Soliana, in a letter to the Executive Council on Monday.

According to Soleana, BSF has done a lot of work in recent years to put Bonaire on the map for sports competitions. “But if visiting athletes from the surrounding islands have to pay 10 dollars per person and if they come from outside no less than 75 dollars, then of course that does not go well.”

In the letter, BSF appeals to the Executive Council to grant visiting athletes an exemption from paying the Visitor Entry Tax.