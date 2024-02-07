Bonaire Strives for Direct Air Connection with Bogotá

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in partnership with Special Envoy for Bonaire Edison Rijna, Holland House, the Dutch Kingdom Embassy, BONHATA, and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), have orchestrated a two-day trade mission to Bogotá, Colombia, on January 31st and February 1st, aiming to establish a direct air connection between Bogota and Bonaire.

TCB has undertaken comprehensive research over the past two years, including mobility data analysis, room inventory surveys, and market studies, indicating Bonaire’s readiness for such a link. Despite the absence of direct flights and targeted marketing, recent data shows Colombia as a significant market for Bonaire, ranking among the top 10 source markets in 2023.

The delegation from Bonaire, led by Special Envoy Edison Rijna and including representatives from TCB, BIA, BONHATA, and Holland House, engaged with key Colombian stakeholders to further this objective.

Ongoing

TCB and its partners are committed to ongoing dialogue and investment efforts to connect Bonaire with major hubs in South America in the coming months.