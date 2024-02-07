7 februari 2024 17:37 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Rocargo

Airlift Latest news

Bonaire Strives for Direct Air Connection with Bogotá

161

The delegation under leadership of Special Envoy Edison Rijna during their visit in Bogotá. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in partnership with Special Envoy for Bonaire Edison Rijna, Holland House, the Dutch Kingdom Embassy, BONHATA, and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), have orchestrated a two-day trade mission to Bogotá, Colombia, on January 31st and February 1st, aiming to establish a direct air connection between Bogota and Bonaire. 

TCB has undertaken comprehensive research over the past two years, including mobility data analysis, room inventory surveys, and market studies, indicating Bonaire’s readiness for such a link. Despite the absence of direct flights and targeted marketing, recent data shows Colombia as a significant market for Bonaire, ranking among the top 10 source markets in 2023. 

The delegation from Bonaire, led by Special Envoy Edison Rijna and including representatives from TCB, BIA, BONHATA, and Holland House, engaged with key Colombian stakeholders to further this objective. 

Ongoing

TCB and its partners are committed to ongoing dialogue and investment efforts to connect Bonaire with major hubs in South America in the coming months.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Rocargo

Top vacancies

More vacancies

Rocargo

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius