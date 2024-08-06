Bonaire Bonaire takes next step in LED Lighting Project Redactie 06-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB) is commencing the second phase of its LED lighting project. This project, commissioned by the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), aims to improve the island’s lighting with the installation of 1,000 smart streetlights. After a successful pilot phase in August 2023, during which 625 LED lights were installed, WEB is now ready for the full rollout.

The work will take place from August to November 2024, starting in the neighborhoods of Amboina, Bario Wanapa, and Bario Selesie, as well as the first section of Kaya Internashonal.

The work will be carried out from Monday to Friday between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM. Residents are kindly requested to keep the area around the streetlights clear to ensure that the work can be completed efficiently and safely. Drivers are asked to slow down in the areas where work is being carried out to ensure safety.

WEB and OLB are committed to making Bonaire more sustainable and safer with energy-saving and bright LED lighting.

5