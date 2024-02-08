8 februari 2024 22:05 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Tourism continues positive growth trend in January

A Boeing 737 from Delta seen at the platform of Flamingo Airport. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Preliminary results indicate that Bonaire welcomed 16.905 stay-over visitors during January 2024. In 2023, the total number of visitors amounted to 16,483, compared to 14,800 in 2019, indicating a positive trend. This represents an increase of approximately 2.55% from 2023 to 2024 and a substantial growth of approximately 14.55% from 2019 to 2024.

Dutch visitors accounted for 47% of the total, followed by Americans at 29.3%. Curaçao, Canada, Germany, and Aruba also contributed significantly to the tourism industry. 

In 2024, Bonaire saw a 22% surge in American visitors and a 46% increase in Canadian visitors. 44% of visitors were first-timers, indicating Bonaire’s success in attracting new travelers, while 56% were repeat visitors, highlighting the island’s strong reputation for loyalty. 

In December 2023, Bonaire welcomed 59,612 cruise visitors with 26 cruise ships.

