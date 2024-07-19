Economy Bonaire tourism director to leave TCB Redakshon 19-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has announced that CEO Miles B. M. Mercera will step down at the end of 2024. Mercera, who has led the organization since 2021, will remain involved with TCB until his departure to ensure a smooth transition. The TCB and BHM Board of Directors will soon begin the process of finding a successor.

Mercera expressed his gratitude for the opportunities and trust he has received over the past few years. During his tenure, he contributed to important initiatives such as the new destination branding “It’s in our Nature,” the introduction of the Visitor Entry Tax, and a data-driven marketing strategy. In the coming months, he will focus on completing ongoing projects such as the Action Plan 2025, the launch of JetBlue and Corendon, the Tourism Summit in September 2024, and the execution of the Regatta Festival 2024.

