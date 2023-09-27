Bonaire Tourism Summit 2023 kicks off at Courtyard Hotel

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Summit 2023 officially began this morning at the Courtyard Marriott Resort. Over the next two days, partners from the tourism industry will engage in discussions regarding recent developments and, more importantly, future plans.

The first day, on which World Tourism Day is celebrated, commenced with a Keynote Speech by the director of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB). The agenda also includes information on airlift to Bonaire, a branding update, and an overview of Public Relations efforts. On the second day of the conference, topics will encompass the tourism plan for the next three years, cruise market development, and discussions on tourism statistics for the island.

Over recent years, it’s notable that the organization and execution of the annual tourism conferences have become increasingly professional, with a wealth of concrete information shared with industry stakeholders.